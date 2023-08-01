Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $25.29 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of Newmont worth $25,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Newmont by 53.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,913,971.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,981,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,895,011. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.19.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

