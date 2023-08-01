Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $29.13 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $29,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $448.46. The stock had a trading volume of 291,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $450.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.11. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

