Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 952 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,877 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $23,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.37. 951,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.16 and its 200 day moving average is $211.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.05.

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.