Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 750 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $26,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $108.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,333,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.00 and its 200 day moving average is $125.42. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.22 and a 52-week high of $184.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.06.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

