Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,671 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $37,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 917.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.4 %

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,322 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,391. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.24. 2,342,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,794,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.