TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TCBK. StockNews.com lowered TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Down 2.9 %

TCBK stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.29. 18,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,109. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.56. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $58.62.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at TriCo Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $68,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $68,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $475,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Koehnen acquired 5,000 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,142. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 208.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 30,838 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 19.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,824,000 after purchasing an additional 35,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,770,000 after purchasing an additional 52,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading

