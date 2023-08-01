TRON (TRX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $209.79 Million

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, TRON has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0781 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $5.60 billion and approximately $209.79 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001970 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000958 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002465 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001049 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,600,247,977 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

