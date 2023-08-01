Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Up 4.1%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) was up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 70,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 487,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Tuya Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuya had a negative net margin of 56.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuya

Tuya Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUYA. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tuya in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Tuya by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tuya by 71.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tuya by 345.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 54,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

