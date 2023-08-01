Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Up 4.1%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) was up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 70,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 487,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.
Tuya Stock Up 5.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuya had a negative net margin of 56.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Tuya Company Profile
Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
