Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 829.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,560 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

NYSE:TWO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,777. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -54.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $46,299.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,941.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $46,299.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,941.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $107,776.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,687.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $289,831. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

