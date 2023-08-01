U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock remained flat at $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,201. The company has a market cap of $47.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $4.34.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROW. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

