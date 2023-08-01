UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered UMH Properties from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.80.

UMH Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UMH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.48. 86,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $21.23.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.39%.

In related news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $38,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 492 shares in the company, valued at $7,547.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,056 shares of company stock worth $16,999. 9.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMH. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in UMH Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in UMH Properties by 7.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in UMH Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

