Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 0.8% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Commerce Bank owned about 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $103,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,486,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,206. The company has a market capitalization of $141.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.24. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

