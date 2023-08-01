Unisync (TSE:UNI) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

Unisync Trading Down 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.02. The company has a market cap of C$28.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.52.

About Unisync

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada and the United States. The company offers offshore outsourcing, web-based business to business and business to consumer ordering, distribution, and program management systems. It also engages in the design, development, prototyping, and testing services; and textile research and sourcing, and manufacturing, communication, and customer services.

