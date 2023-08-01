United Maritime (USEA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported -0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 2.82 million during the quarter.

Get United Maritime alerts:

United Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of USEA traded down 0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 56,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,956. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is 2.86. United Maritime has a 12-month low of 1.09 and a 12-month high of 4.69.

United Maritime Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.46% of United Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About United Maritime

(Get Free Report)

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.