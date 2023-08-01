United Maritime (USEA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported -0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 2.82 million during the quarter.
United Maritime Stock Performance
Shares of USEA traded down 0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 56,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,956. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is 2.86. United Maritime has a 12-month low of 1.09 and a 12-month high of 4.69.
United Maritime Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.46% of United Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
About United Maritime
United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United Maritime
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.