United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target Cut to $26.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United States Steel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

X traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,491,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,177. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.15. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,925,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 930.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,252,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,304 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,561,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,227,000 after acquiring an additional 920,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 188.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,296,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,229,000 after acquiring an additional 847,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

