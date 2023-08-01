United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $74.28 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,779 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 3.7% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned 0.13% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $74,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,375,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,713,000 after buying an additional 218,684 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,708,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,253,000 after buying an additional 50,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,605,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $115.07. 1,995,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $117.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.61.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

