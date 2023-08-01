Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Unity Software from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.65.

Shares of U traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,354,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,501,987. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $58.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 2.37.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $58,180.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 389,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,005.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $58,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 389,928 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,005.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $112,278.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 673,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,679,843.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 484,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,173,174 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Unity Software by 71,678.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5,564.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,105,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,619 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

