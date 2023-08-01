Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives $48.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $786,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,709,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,988 shares of company stock worth $2,513,529 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Unum Group Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,442,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,922,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 46,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

UNM opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

