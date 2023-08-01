Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $892.00 million, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.14 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.2083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 440,567 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 377,825 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 953.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 173,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 156,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,674,000 after acquiring an additional 124,543 shares during the period. 51.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

