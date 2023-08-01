US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Declares Dividend of $0.22

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2167 per share on Thursday, August 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBIL traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $49.87. The company had a trading volume of 885,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,463. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $49.76 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.98.

Get US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.05% of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.