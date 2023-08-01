US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Announces $0.14 Dividend

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1394 per share on Thursday, August 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.85. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

