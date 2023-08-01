V2X (NYSE:VVX) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.00

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $51.71, with a volume of 4206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.46.
V2X Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14.
V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. V2X had a positive return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $943.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
V2X Company Profile
V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than V2X
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- Smells Like New Highs for This Fragrance Boom Winner
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- New Leaders Emerge: S&P 500 Shows Shift in Top Performers
- How to evaluate dividend stocks before buying
- Is Avis Budget Group A Value Play? Earnings Have This To Say
Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.