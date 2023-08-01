V2X (NYSE:VVX) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.00

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $51.71, with a volume of 4206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.46.

V2X Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14.

Get V2X alerts:

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. V2X had a positive return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $943.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

V2X Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at about $745,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.