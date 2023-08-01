Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Buy”

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $145.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VLO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.44.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $129.33. 1,697,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,192,978. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $97.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.28 and its 200-day moving average is $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.