Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Wedbush

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VLY. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.09. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $847.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.86 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

In related news, Director Suresh L. Sani purchased 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $69,331.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,416 shares in the company, valued at $69,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Avner Mendelson bought 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,522.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,635.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suresh L. Sani bought 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $69,331.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,331.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,027 shares of company stock valued at $140,034. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

