Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Position Cut by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,240,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,471 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $43,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,256,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valvoline Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $37.49. 2,158,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,703. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.02.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. The firm had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.12 million. On average, analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

