Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CFO Sells $13,935.60 in Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,212 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $13,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,498.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Patrick Moran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Kevin Patrick Moran sold 16,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $100,640.00.

NASDAQ VNDA traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.64. 789,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,184. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.96 million, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.71. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 6.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,853,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 118,856 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 75.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 19,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 386.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 97,838 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 28,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

