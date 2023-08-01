VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Biotech ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miller Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 1,523.0% in the first quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 107,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 100,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance

BBH stock traded down $1.50 on Monday, reaching $160.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,216. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $136.76 and a 1 year high of $170.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.05.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

