VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,094,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

HYD stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.88. 1,054,533 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.