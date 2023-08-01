Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $20,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VOX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.17. 209,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,809. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $113.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.70.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

