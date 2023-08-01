Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up 2.7% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Full Sail Capital LLC owned about 0.70% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $29,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 733.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCR stock traded down $3.01 on Tuesday, hitting $289.81. The stock had a trading volume of 76,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.93 and its 200-day moving average is $257.80. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $213.73 and a 52-week high of $297.45.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

