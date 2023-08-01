Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,262 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after buying an additional 1,478,471 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,868,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,202,623. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

