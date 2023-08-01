Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Increased by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.05. 778,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,910. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.29. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

