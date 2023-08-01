Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGV stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.22. 128,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,435. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

