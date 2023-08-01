Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1,720.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,216 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,914,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,454,189,000 after buying an additional 14,144,564 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,233,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,896 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,313 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,156,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,658,000 after purchasing an additional 583,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $24,402,000.
NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $45.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,585. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $49.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28.
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
