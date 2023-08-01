Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s Largest Position

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 722,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 17.0% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $55,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,425,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.38. 3,373,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,320. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day moving average is $75.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

