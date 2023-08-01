Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stake Boosted by Starfox Financial Services LLC

Starfox Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 105,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $710,000.

VGSH traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $57.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,840,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,517. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $59.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1709 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

