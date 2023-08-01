Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Bought by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIOV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,452,437,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 46,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIOV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.75. 28,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,680. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $92.20.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

