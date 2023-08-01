Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 42.7% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $349,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $227.73. 2,361,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,819. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

