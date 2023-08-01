Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $497.00 million-$503.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $515.93 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.21-0.23 EPS.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 11.1 %

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $3.20 on Tuesday, hitting $31.90. 2,007,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,362. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. Research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

