Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.5-127.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.40 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.21-$0.23 EPS.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $2.82 on Tuesday, hitting $31.52. 1,662,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,197. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.85. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

