Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VECO. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.70. 393,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,131. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $28.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $52,301.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeco Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

