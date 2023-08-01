Velas Trading Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. Velas has a total market capitalization of $25.56 million and $488,730.88 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00043269 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00030188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000708 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,481,370,744 coins and its circulating supply is 2,481,370,743 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

