Verasity (VRA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $42.22 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Verasity has a market capitalization of $42.22 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000602 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

