Vericel (VCEL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Vericel to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.45 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. On average, analysts expect Vericel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.98. 267,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,530. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21. Vericel has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $39.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VCEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $38,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vericel by 600.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

