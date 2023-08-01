Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of VRRM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 257,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44.

Insider Transactions at Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.85 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 69.16% and a net margin of 11.40%. Analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $834,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,633.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verra Mobility

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

