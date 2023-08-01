VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.49% from the stock’s current price.

VICI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

VICI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,627,649. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $35.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 143.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

