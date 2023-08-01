Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Trading Up 5.6%

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.77 and last traded at $28.63. Approximately 94,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 396,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Up 6.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 543.4% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,599 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,131,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after acquiring an additional 656,948 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,461,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,934,000 after acquiring an additional 437,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 410,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $9,800,000. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Featured Articles

