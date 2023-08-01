Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vir Biotechnology to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $14.07. 408,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,145. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 106,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $2,894,674.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,032,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,401,458.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 106,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $2,894,674.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,032,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,401,458.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $89,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,589.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 619,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,129,720 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11,346.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.