Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Shares Sold by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,045 shares during the quarter. Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF comprises 6.0% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Palladiem LLC owned approximately 44.14% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VABS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 994. Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32.

The Virtus Newfleet ABS\u002FMBS ETF (VABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by both government and non-government entities. VABS was launched on Feb 9, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

