Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.0% in the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 29,179 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.5% in the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 21,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.32.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,616,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289,021. The firm has a market cap of $449.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.90 and its 200-day moving average is $228.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,767 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

